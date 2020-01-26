Galaxy's Edge Is Adding A Fastpass At Disney World. Good News? Not For Everyone

How Galaxy’s Edge Worked And Will Work In The Future

Here’s the gist, if you’ve been to Disney World in recent months, you may have had the opportunity to tour around Batuu, maybe interact with some highly invested cast members and try some cool food and even blue milk. If you've had really solid luck, you may not have had to wait too long to try Galaxy’s Edge Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. And, if you planned carefully and got up super early you may have landed one of the coveted boarding passes for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which is on a virtual queue.