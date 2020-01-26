Does Chewbacca Cheat At Holochess In Rise Of Skywalker? Here's What Joonas Suotamo Says

Well, no Wookiee is perfect. This revelation certainly invites a reevaluation of Han Solo’s warning not to beat him at Holochess, though. And we can probably trust the source, since Joonas Suotamo would definitely have some insight into the inner workings of Chewbacca’s mind. He’s played the character in some capacity since The Force Awakens, when he was cast as Peter Mayhew’s body double. He took over as the lead in The Last Jedi, and also brought Chewie to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story.