Bad Boys For Life Box Office: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Are Number One Again

The folks at Sony must be very happy given not only that Bad Boys For Life is doing well, but that Jake Kasdan's Jumanji: The Next Level is holding on strong as well in the Top 5. And the North American numbers are only part of the equation for the new Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action comedy. In addition to already making more than $120 million domestically, the film's totals are brought up an additional $95 million when you factor in the rest of the world. To date the movie has made $215.6 million, which suggests that it – having been made for a reported $90 million before marketing and publicity – will definitely be a profit generator for the studio.