Mountain Dew's Ridiculous Super Bowl Ad Gets Bryan Cranston To Go Full Shining

This weekend a good portion of the world will settle in to watch Super Bowl LIV. For some, the focus will be the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but for those whose favorite team didn't make it, the focus will be on the commercials. Of course, for those who can't wait until Sunday, some of this weekend's Super Bowl ads are hitting the internet early, including a very strange one that puts Bryan Cranson in the middle of The Shining, in order to try and sell us...Mountain Dew?