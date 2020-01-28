Why It Makes Sense Rick Moranis Won't Be Back For Ghostbusters: Afterlife

For a franchise that only has one universally beloved film, it's more than a little shocking that Ghostbusters is as popular as it is. For a long time, there were only two films at all and we can all agree the sequel wasn't great. But the popularity of Ghostubsters being what it was, it lead to a reboot of the franchise, that had some good points, but tended to upset diehard fans because of the way the main characters were changed and that it wasn't connected at all to the original films.