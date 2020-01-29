Birds Of Prey’s Ewan McGregor Reveals Black Mask Details

Leave a Comment
Warner Bros. has released a steady stream of DC hits over the past few years, following the disappointing performance of Justice League. But while Todd Phillips' Joker is nominated for a whopping 11 Academy Awards, its not set within the greater DC Extended Universe. The next movie to do so is Cathy Yan's Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which will follow Margot Robbie's title character and her new friends as they team up against Gotham City gangster Black Mask. Actor Ewan McGregor will be playing that role, and he recently revealed more details about Roman Sionis.
Ewan McGregor's involvement in Birds of Prey helped to build its initial buzz, with fans getting a glimpse at the cast in the costume reel that broke the internet during filming. The long wait toward the movie's release is almost over, with the cast and crew able to get more chatty about Birds of Prey's contents. McGregor opened up about what to expect from Black Mask in the highly anticipated blockbuster, saying:
He has to be in absolute control. He's insane when he's not in control. We only see him in his club, in his car, in his apartment--or at the end when he's running around. But really I feel like we only ever see him in places he controls. And then Harley comes into this world and she's uncontrollable. It drives him mad. He hates it.
Well, that certainly sounds like a conflict waiting to happen. It looks like Roman Sionis/Black Mask runs his Gotham City empire with an iron fist. Unfortunately for him, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is an agent of chaos. And she's going to be making some gal pals along the way.
The footage of Black Mask in Birds of Prey's trailers has been relatively limited, as they mostly focus on Harley and the other members of the titular team. While Roman looks like he's a powerful and unhinged man, Ewan McGregor's comments peel back the curtain regarding what to expect from the movie's main villain. He might not have superpowers, but that shouldn't stop him from being an adversary to Harley and her new friends.
Later in his conversation with GameSpot, Ewan McGregor went on to further explain Black Mask's conflict with Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, saying:
It plays into the exploration of misogyny in the film. He's only ever put up with Harley because she was Joker's girlfriend. So that was the only reason he ever put up with her, because [Joker] was all-powerful. But as soon as [Roman] realizes that Harley's man is out of the picture, she becomes a problem. That makes him a true misogynist. Harley is trying to find her freedom--the emancipation of Harley Quinn, right? She's trying to find her voice. She's not getting her power from her partner anymore.
While Jared Leto's Joker won't be physically present in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the character will still have a major influence on the movie's plot. Harley and Mr. J break up early on, which means Margot Robbie's femme fatale is no longer protected from other criminals in Gotham's underworld.
Overall, it looks like Birds of Prey will bring something totally unique to the DCEU, and the superhero genre as a whole. The R-rated romp will be heightened and over the top, as Harley's fracture psyche takes us through her story. Black Mask will be his own challenge, and it sounds like the character will be used to expess misogyny.
Birds of Prey will hit theaters on February 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.