Apparently Some People Are Mad About Birds Of Prey's Characters Not Looking Sexy Enough

Look, Birds of Prey isn’t out yet and I’m not sure the DC movie will be any good or break any records at the box office, although it is currently tracking at a $40 million - $60 million opening weekend. But if it doesn’t make that much money, I don’t think it will be because Harley Quinn eats Cheez Whiz in cat pajamas. In fact, that just inspires me to want to see the movie in cat pajamas. We should all be lucky enough to see the movie in cat pajamas. And if you don’t like cat pajamas, as the immortal Gretchen Wieners always says, “You can’t sit with us!”