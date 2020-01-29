John Cena Looks Ripped In First Look At His F9 Fast And Furious Character

The newest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise promises to bring back everything that we love about the series, but the new movie, simply titled F9, will also be adding something new as well. The biggest newest addition, quite literally, might be the inclusion of John Cena in the cast. Vin Diesel spent the upcoming film's entire production teasing us with what John Cena will bring to the movies, and now we have our first hint of what that will be, because we now have our first look at the new character.