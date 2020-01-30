Avengers: Endgame: See The Epic Jetpack War Machine Almost Got

View this post on Instagram

Unused concept for Rhodey’s War Machine Mk5 “Cosmic” suit for Avengers:Endgame. Originally the final battle would have taken place in outer space so I developed this booster pack for what was at the time the approved Mk5 design. #avengersendgame #avengers #rhodey #warmachine #ironman #ironmansuit #mcu #marvelstudios #marvel #conceptart