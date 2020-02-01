Dune Movie: All The Key Characters And The Cast Members Who Play Them

Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson)

Duke Leto’s wife and Paul’s mother is Lady Jessica who will be played by Rebecca Ferguson in the upcoming Dune movie. Lady Jessica is actually the illegitimate daughter of Baron Harkonnen, who the central villain. She is raised to give birth to a powerful daughter who will have all the memories of their ancestors and see into the future. But, she falls in love with Leto and disobeys orders when she gives birth to a son instead. Ferguson is famously Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise and appeared in The Greatest Showman and Doctor Sleep.