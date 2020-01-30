Little Shop Of Horrors Might Be Remade With Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson And No Thank You

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in filmmaking, one that goes back decades. In modern cinema, the musicals most often pop up around Awards Season, with projects like Chicago, Dreamgirls, and Les Miserables all winning Oscars upon their release. 1986's Little Shop of Horrors wasn't so lucky, but it got good reviews and grew to become a cult classic. A remake is being developed, and the latest casting rumors indicate that Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton might be eyed for the leads. Sorry, but it's gonna be a no from me, dawg.