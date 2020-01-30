Little Shop Of Horrors Might Be Remade With Taron Egerton And Scarlett Johansson And No Thank You

Leave a Comment
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in filmmaking, one that goes back decades. In modern cinema, the musicals most often pop up around Awards Season, with projects like Chicago, Dreamgirls, and Les Miserables all winning Oscars upon their release. 1986's Little Shop of Horrors wasn't so lucky, but it got good reviews and grew to become a cult classic. A remake is being developed, and the latest casting rumors indicate that Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton might be eyed for the leads. Sorry, but it's gonna be a no from me, dawg.
Now don't rip my head off like Audrey II. Both Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton have clearly proven themselves as strong actors. In fact, they're both nominated for Academy Awards this year. But neither of them is really the right fit for the roles of Seymour Krelborn and Audrey. Let me explain exactly why.
Arrow's Greg Berlanti is currently set to direct the new Little Shop of Horrors, and he's no doubt looking for big names to occupy Skid Row. Early reports indicate that Pose star Billy Porter was in talks to voice the man eating plant, and I couldn't think of a better choice for the role. Considering Taron Egerton is nominated for an Oscar for starring in the Elton John movie musical Rocketman, I understand why he might be considered.
But ultimately Taron Egerton is a bit too traditionally attractive or Seymour. Little Shop's protagonist is a self identifying slob, which explains why blonde bombshell Audrey might not have noticed him before. But Egerton is a handsome and fit actor, one known for Bond-like sophistication in the Kingsman franchise. Rick Moranis was a great choice in the 1986 film, and he played the part to schlubby perfection. Egerton can probably sing Seymour's songs, but I'm not convinced he's the right person to lead the cast.
As for Scarlett Johansson, she's probably more of an appropriate physical type for the role of Audrey. Johansson is indeed a gorgeous blonde women, who might inspire unrequited crushes. My concern over her in Little Shop of Horrors is related to her singing voice. Audrey is a role synonymous with its original actress, Ellen Greene who has played her on the stage and screen countless times. Greene has a huge brassy voice, belting out songs like "Suddenly Seymour" and "Skid Row". Johansson doesn't seem scared of singing, but I'm not sure it's the right instrument for the part.
We've heard Scarlett Johansson sing in a handful of movie roles, revealing a pleasant, breathy mezzo soprano. We heard her sing the iconic Disney track "Trust in Me" in the recent Jungle Book remake, and she also sang a song as the artificial intelligent voice Samantha in Her. And most recently, Johansson sang "You Could Drive A Person Crazy" from the musical Company in her Oscar nominated Marriage Story role. She's got a pleasant voice, although she hasn't proven herself as an Audrey-level vocalist thus far.
In the end, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton might not end up in the Little Shop of Horrors remake at all. The report from Full Circle Cinema is thus far unconfirmed, we should take the new with a grain of salt for now. But hopefully the development process for the movie is moving forward, especially now that Greg Berlanti's schedule is open with Arrow ending.
CinemaBlend will continue to update you with Little Shop of Horrors news as it becomes public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.