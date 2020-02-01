Parasite Ending Explained: What Happened At The End of Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar Nominated Movie?

How Parasite Ended

As mentioned, the story follows the Kims as, one-by-one, the do whatever's necessary to earn a position in the wealthy Park family's household. The Parks have no idea that these four new employees are related.

Things are going ok for the Kims in their new situation when the Park family goes on a camping trip. This allows the Kims the freedom to enjoy the home. The Parks' former housekeeper, Moon-gwang (Lee Jung-eun), arrives at the mansion claiming that she forgot something in the basement. Chung-sook (Chang Hyae-jin) tries not to let Moon-gwang inside but she pushes her way through. It’s revealed that Moon-gwang’s husband has been living in a secret bunker within the Park house. She fed and visited him while employed at the Park estate, but he's been on his own since she was let go.