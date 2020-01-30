Jamie Foxx Has Two Points To Make About Oscars Diversity

It's two things, and we have to be very careful in the way we address this. We always want to keep it on the forefront to keep the… Academy's eyes open. We also want to be respectful to those that have been nominated so we don't cloud their moment. It has nothing to do with them, and we want them to enjoy what they've been bestowed because they deserve it. The other thing is, we do this for our art, we don’t do it for nominations, if it happens it's amazing.