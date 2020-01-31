Why Birds Of Prey's Director Didn't 'Need' Jared Leto's Joker In Her Movie

Of course, it does ask the question, what exactly is the future of Jared Leto's Joker? With the new Batman movie seemingly going in a different direction as well, and Harley Quinn having moved on, a different Joker movie that was much better received, and Leto himself having added a new comic book character to his filmography with Morbius, it feels quite likely that we're just never going to see that Joker again. Of course, sometimes, after you've come to terms with the end of relationship, you randomly run into your ex and it's always interesting to see how that works out.