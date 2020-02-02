The Mulan Super Bowl Trailer Give Us One Final Look At The Action

From the first look at Disney's upcoming Mulan remake it has been clear that this movie will be a bit different from its animated counterpart. While Disney's most successful remakes of the animated classics have remained fairly faithful to the originals, Mulan is making substantive changes. This one looks to be trading the musical elements and the comedic sidekicks for a much more dramatic tone and a serious focus on action. The look at what is Mulan's final trailer before the film's release next month reinforces all of those elements.