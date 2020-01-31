Sounds Like Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle Had A Rockier Road To Theaters Than We Realized

It seems that there was a realization surrounding Dolittle that they didn’t get the right person for the job. Director Stephen Gaghan had won an Oscar for his Traffic screenplay and been nominated for another for Syriana, which he also directed, but it seems this material and the vision for Dolittle simply didn’t match up with his sensibilities. By the time they all realized he wasn’t the right director, it was too late and they had to scramble.