Fast And Furious: Looks Like Justice For Han Is Coming With F9

“Justice Is Coming.” Three words ended the trailer for F9 with a loud, satisfying bang; and it’s all because that first look at the ninth Fast and Furious film looks like it’s about to deliver on the long standing promise of #JusticeForHan. And who better to make it happen then the man himself, as Sung Kang has officially returned to the franchise.
Don’t believe us? Check out the F9 trailer for yourself below, and revel in all of its glory.
During today’s Road To F9 festival in Miami, the long teased trailer for director Justin Lin’s fifth film in the newly titled Fast Saga dropped in front of an eager crowd. And just when you thought the revelation that John Cena’s Jakob was not only the new baddie, but Dom’s little brother, wasn’t enough of a shocker, Han Lue strolled back into the clubhouse, ready to rock and ruin.
F9 explodes into theaters on May 22nd; but if you’re looking for some action in the meantime, head to our 2020 release schedule to see what’s in theaters between now and then.
