F9 Confirms It’s Bringing Back Another Fast And Furious Fan Favorite

It’s a good day to be a Fast and Furious fan. After almost three years away from the car-racing, death-defying family, and a side adventure with Hobbs & Shaw, the franchise is coming back this summer in a big way with its ninth installment. The first F9 trailer was just released and there’s a ton to be excited about. John Cena has been revealed to be playing the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. Justice for Han is really coming after years of fan outcry. Oh, and did anyone notice another long-awaited return? Check this out:
Halfway into the Fast & Furious 9 trailer, Lucas Black's Sean Boswell pops his head into the frame for just a few seconds. Finally! Of course, the actor was the star of 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, but now it looks like he’ll join the Fast family for real this time. When Jason Tobin’s Earl, Ludacris’ Tej and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman talk about a rocket engine being strapped to a Pontiac Fiero, Sean is definitely there, hanging out with the gang.
Sean Boswell technically returned to the Fast and the Furious franchise back in 2015 for Furious 7, but it was only a brief cameo while Dom was in Japan looking into Han’s death. Although Lucas Black only appears briefly in the new F9 trailer, it’s great to see him interacting among the rest of the crew. Will he reunite with Sung Kang’s Han as well?
Back in 2016, it was announced that Lucas Black had signed on for Fast & Furious seven through nine, but he had zero screen time in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. It’s all part of the franchise’s confusing timeline that places Tokyo Drift between the sixth and seventh film. It does pose a bit of a continuity issue for Sean considering Lucas Black is 14 years older than he was in Tokyo Drift.
Does this mean he’ll hang around for F9 and Fast 10? That would make sense. As the franchise begins to close out its incredible tenure, seeing the characters from all the movies collide is great fan service.
In Tokyo Drift, Sean Boswell was a 17-year-old teenager who ventured from Texas to Japan to avoid a jail sentence in America. There he got into drift racing and met Sung Kang’s fan-favorite character. Han becomes a mentor to Sean by teaching him how to drift and standing up to the film’s villain, Takashi – the Drift King.
Check out Tokyo Drift’s Han and Sean appear in the new Fast & Furious 9 trailer:
It’s very clear: “Justice is Coming” for Han. The upcoming blockbuster looks like it will revolve around a rivalry between Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and John Cena as his brother, Jakob. Charlize Theron’s Cipher seems to have Cena’s character in her toolbox as she plays out a villainous plan against him.
Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22.