F9 Confirms It’s Bringing Back Another Fast And Furious Fan Favorite

It’s a good day to be a Fast and Furious fan. After almost three years away from the car-racing, death-defying family, and a side adventure with Hobbs & Shaw, the franchise is coming back this summer in a big way with its ninth installment. The first F9 trailer was just released and there’s a ton to be excited about. John Cena has been revealed to be playing the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. Justice for Han is really coming after years of fan outcry. Oh, and did anyone notice another long-awaited return? Check this out: