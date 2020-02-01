Fight Club's Edward Norton Says Janeane Garofalo Is 'Mistaken' To Blame Him For Losing Role

Janeane Garofalo said that David Fincher told her she could play the part if she wanted to. But according to the actress, she was later told Edward Norton wanted Courtney Love (his girlfriend at the time) to play Marla. She also heard that he didn’t believe she was a skilled enough actress to take on the role, which was ultimately played by Helena Bonham Carter. She even said that years later one of the film’s other stars, Brad Pitt, had personally expressed regret about the fallout with her casting.