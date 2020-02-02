Wow, See How Pregnant Scarlett Johansson Really Was Filming Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Scarlett Johansson is only just now getting her own solo movie in Black Widow, and the actress said it's not too late, the timing is actually perfect. Black Widow is coming to theaters May 1, 2020. In the meantime, Johansson is up for TWO Oscars this year. It's her first time ever being nominated and she hit the double jackpot. We'll find out if she got lucky next Sunday, February 9 when the Academy Awards air on ABC.