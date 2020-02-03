No Time To Die Super Bowl Trailer Has James Bond Go Gliding

Most of the films being advertised during the Super Bowl won't actually be hitting the big screen until the summer – including F9, Top Gun: Maverick, and Black Widow – but No Time To Die isn't making audiences wait quite that long. Instead, the blockbuster is set up to be one of the biggest releases of the spring, set to start playing everywhere on April 10th. It's definitely one of our most anticipated movies of 2020, so be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the feature, and to see what else is scheduled to play at your local theater in the next few months be sure to check out our 2020 Release Calendar.