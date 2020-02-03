No Time To Die Super Bowl Trailer Has James Bond Go Gliding

Leave a Comment
Tonight we have seen trailers for some of the biggest movies set to come out in 2020... so you didn't really think that James Bond would be sitting out the festivities, did you? Following up on the spots that we've already seen featuring footage from the blockbuster, the Super Bowl has now delivered us a brand new look at the British secret agent's latest adventure, No Time To Die, and you can check it out below!
As emphasized by this new spot, No Time To Die will be the 25th official James Bond movie, and based on this trailer, it would appear that it's going to be tense and action-packed. It's a strong move kicking things off with 007 and his new partner, Lashana Lynch's Nomi, hoping in a glider with no experience, and from there it only ups the ante with bridge jumps, Aston Martin headlight machine guns, and teases of an Earth-shattering secret.
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is actually the first American filmmaker to helm a James Bond movie, No Time To Die picks up with the aforementioned character (Daniel Craig) as he lives a peaceful life of retirement – a period that began at the end of Spectre – in Jamaica. He doesn't get to stay purposefully unemployed for very long, however, has his leisurely life is invaded by his CIA colleague Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). He is given a mission to help track down a kidnapped scientist, but the road it leads him on proves to be far more treacherous than he could have ever expected.
Lea Seydoux and Christoph Waltz will both reprise their roles from Spectre, and Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw will also be back in their respective parts. Rami Malek will be the big bad at the center of the plot, playing a mysterious individual we know only as Safin, and the supporting cast also features Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.
Most of the films being advertised during the Super Bowl won't actually be hitting the big screen until the summer – including F9, Top Gun: Maverick, and Black Widow – but No Time To Die isn't making audiences wait quite that long. Instead, the blockbuster is set up to be one of the biggest releases of the spring, set to start playing everywhere on April 10th. It's definitely one of our most anticipated movies of 2020, so be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the feature, and to see what else is scheduled to play at your local theater in the next few months be sure to check out our 2020 Release Calendar.