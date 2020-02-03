Blake Lively Has A Great Take On Her Rhythm Section Character Vs. James Bond

“F that guy,” is something many a villain or hired thug has probably said when Bond’s name has been mentioned in conversation. And surely, it’s a humorous answer to a question that more than likely would never need to be asked in a serious context. But there is a case to be made for how Stephanie Patrick could beat James Bond, and it’s all thanks to another character that exists in The Rhythm Section: ex-MI6 agent, turned mentor, Boyd-- played by Jude Law.