Disney+ Has Revealed Hidden Pixar Easter Eggs

Pixar has always been known for a handful of specific attributes that made the studio undeniably unique. The attention to detail, the whimsy and humor of its projects, and possibly above all else, its tendency to sneak easter eggs for its other projects into any given film are all part of the way the legendary CGI animation house has done business. And Disney+ is happy to remind its fans that they can go a’hunting for such easter eggs in a new video released to the internet.