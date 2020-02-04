Looks Like George Lucas May Have Had A Secret Cameo In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Leave a Comment
The recent Star Wars trilogy had a host of cameo appearances. Many actors and other performers from inside and outside the Star Wars universe took the opportunity of new movies to become part of the galaxy, far, far, away, but it seems that one very special cameo may have taken place that we didn't see, but instead heard. It seems the sound of George Lucas screaming might be part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and a few other Star Wars movies as well.
Two years ago, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, sound designer Mathew Wood spoke about the fact that the Star Wars films had retired the famous wilhelm scream. It was a classic scream sound that had been used in the original Star Wars movie, and largely because of that, found new life in countless films. Wood revealed that a new scream sound effect had started being used in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, though he would not reveal where in the films the scream was found, nor would he reveal its source.
However, ABC News, who recently spoke with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sound designers Matthew Wood and David Acord about the scream's use in Rise of Skywalker, is claiming that sources have told them, the new scream is actually the voice of George Lucas himself.
Apparently, if these sources are accurate, the scream was recorded in 1973 for George Lucas' pre-Star Wars movie, American Graffiti. Mathew Wood revealed initially that the scream had been in "other movies" that were not Star Wars but didn't say which ones. He referred to the scream as a Star Wars "calling card" which certainly makes sense if the voice of that is the boss. The scream even has its own name. Back in February of 2018 Wood confirmed the scream had a name, ABC says they call it "The George."
While George Lucas has kept something of a distance from the multi-billion dollar franchise he created since the stories being told went on without him, those actually making the movies have always looked to Lucas for support and approval. It's certainly not shocking that the new movies would find a way to include him.
If the replacement for the classic Wilhelm scream is, in fact, the sound of George Lucas, it's quite fitting considering Lucas had a large hand in re-popularizing the effect. Modern films still use it, and we'll have to wait and see if they borrow The George and it becomes as popular as Wilhelm once was.
Matthew Wood and David Acord would not confirm that George Lucas was the voice of this scream, they were clearly trying to keep it a secret when they first discussed it, and still are, but if it is Lucas, I would expect, now that it's out, Lucasfilm will confirm before too long..