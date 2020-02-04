Looks Like George Lucas May Have Had A Secret Cameo In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

The recent Star Wars trilogy had a host of cameo appearances. Many actors and other performers from inside and outside the Star Wars universe took the opportunity of new movies to become part of the galaxy, far, far, away, but it seems that one very special cameo may have taken place that we didn't see, but instead heard. It seems the sound of George Lucas screaming might be part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and a few other Star Wars movies as well.