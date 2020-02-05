Disney Theme Parks Likely To Lose A Ton Of Money This Quarter After Coronavirus Outbreak

For the most part, Disney Parks & Resorts have been doing exceptionally well recently. The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have brought people to the parks in massive numbers, and the company has also seen strong international success in places like France and Shanghai. Unfortunately, sometimes there are factors that can impact a business that it has little or no control over, and that's what is happening at Disney's Asian parks, as coronavirus has forced the closure of both the Hong Kong and Shanghai Disneyland Resorts, which the company believes could impact the bottom line to the tune of $175 million minimum.