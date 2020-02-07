Why Star Trek Should Get Back To Tying Movies To Television

We're approaching four full years since the release of Star Trek: Beyond, and there's still no word on what exactly the next movie in the Star Trek universe will be about. There's been conflicting reports about whether the upcoming movie will be a conclusion to the Kelvin timeline or another reboot, and even a separate Quentin Tarantino movie in the mix. The floor is open for the moment, and I'd like to suggest another option to whatever is on the table in Star Trek movies in the future: a film tied to the television shows.