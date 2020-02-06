F9 Ticket Sales Already Way Outpacing Fate Of The Furious

The Fate of the Furious was the second highest grossing film in the franchise following its theatrical run, with a global take of $1.2 billion compared to the $1.5 billion of Furious 7. However, domestically, Fate came up short of even Fast & Furious 6, which would seem to indicate that the franchise was on something of a downward trajectory locally. The fact the pre-sale tickets are seeing such an early boost for F9 could indicate a renewed interested in the series following the trailer. Maybe people really were just waiting for justice for Han.