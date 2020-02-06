Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have A Whole List Of Reason For Why Disney Should Make A Sequel

Leave a Comment
It’s almost been a year since Alita: Battle Angel debuted in theaters worldwide, sparking a fan movement that’s been hungry to see the continued adventures of this beloved manga heroine. With the film making its cable premiere on HBO last weekend, the fanbase known as the Alita Army have taken to social media to deliver their reasons why a second film should happen; and the results are quite convincing.
Among the various posts of support for Alita: Battle Angel, there have been some very good cases for why another trip to director Robert Rodriguez’s fantastic vision of Yukito Kishiro’s manga Gunnm is called for. Starting with the obvious, fans have signaled that the deeper themes of this particular series would…
In addition to the themes of Alita: Battle Angel’s historically known story, there’s the fact that there’s so much more of that universe that’s been left untold. So fans obviously want to see the rest of the story play out on the big screen.
Of course, anyone who’s fallen for Alita: Battle Angel remembers that at the end of the first film, there’s a bit of a tease for where the next fil in the series could go. Fans certainly haven’t forgotten that tag at the end of the film, as seen in the next tweet supporting an Alita sequel.
If there was any reason to put above all the other cases to be made for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, it would have to be this last tweet that we’ll be looking at. If it wasn’t for the fandom taking to Rosa Salazar’s performance as Alita herself, we wouldn’t have a franchise worth fighting for.
Alita’s not done waging her war against the diabolical Nova, and Salazar herself is even ready to return to the world of Alita: Battle Angel, should the opportunity present itself. All that has to happen now is for Disney, the current owners of what used to be known as 20th Century Fox, to greenlight a follow-up effort to the modestly successful film now in their care.
Just as one of the film’s producers, Jon Landau, has told the faithful fans in the past, a lot of noise will need to be made to convince Disney that an Alita sequel is worth the effort. With this recent Twitter campaign, and a banner about to be flown over this Sunday’s Academy Awards supporting this very cause, it’s going to be hard not to hear this call any clearer. Alita: Battle Angel has a very vocal fandom, and in one united voice, their request is clear: continue the good work on Alita’s story, and see it through to the end.
Sadly, for now we only have that first film, Alita: Battle Angel. But, you can see it either on digital HD, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD; or on HBO and its streaming services, should you be a subscriber.