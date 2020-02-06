Alita: Battle Angel Fans Have A Whole List Of Reason For Why Disney Should Make A Sequel

Just as one of the film’s producers, Jon Landau, has told the faithful fans in the past, a lot of noise will need to be made to convince Disney that an Alita sequel is worth the effort. With this recent Twitter campaign, and a banner about to be flown over this Sunday’s Academy Awards supporting this very cause, it’s going to be hard not to hear this call any clearer. Alita: Battle Angel has a very vocal fandom, and in one united voice, their request is clear: continue the good work on Alita’s story, and see it through to the end.