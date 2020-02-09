Quentin Tarantino Thinks Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Would Have Still Been Good On A Smaller Budget

Quentin Tarantino is one of those filmmakers that, after writing and directing a number of great films over a period of nearly 30 years, would seem to likely be able to make basically any movie he wanted. And yet, it seems the accomplished filmmaker was never entirely sure that Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood would ever actually get made. It seems shocking considering the film is a strong Oscar contender this year, but the idea was a sort of side project that Tarantino had been working on for sometime before he ever shopped it around to studios. It turns out, he even had a much smaller version of the movie prepared if he couldn't get the financing to make the larger project.