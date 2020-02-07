Sounds Like Lakeith Stanfield Has Big Plans For A Joker Movie

Starting months before its theatrical release, Todd Phillips' Joker been the subject of much conversation. The unsettling psychological drama has been doing great this Awards Season, earning 11 Oscar nominations with Joaquin Phoenix the favorite to win Best Actor at this week's Academy Awards. The character of The Joker is one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time, and there have been plenty of adaptations of the Clown Prince of Crime on film. And now it turns out that Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield has some ideas for his own version of The Joker.