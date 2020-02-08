Razzie Awards 2020: Cats Ties Two Other Movies For Most Nominations

That category alone goes to show that while the Razzies aren’t exactly what most Hollywood players dreamed about when they practiced giving award speeches in their mirrors, they usually don’t signal the end of anyone’s career. Some actors have even happily accepted the dishonor of a Razzie with good humor. The people who brought us Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, and Rambo: Last Blood will likely all live on to make more movies -- that are hopefully a little bit better.