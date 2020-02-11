The 5 Most Nicolas Cage Movies Nicolas Cage Has Ever Done

So, yeah, Nic’s love for comics is deep (He even named his son after Superman for crying out loud). So deep that he even took a pretty bad ass character like Ghost Rider, and went FULL CAGE on him. The original Ghost Rider movie is bad, and Spirit of Vengeance is even worse. But even though this looks like one of his typical paycheck pictures, it’s not, since you can see that Cage is super into the character. And in one moment, he flat out goes peak Cage, doing his signature laugh and shaking his head all over the place. Because one you go peak Cage, you never go back.