Parasite Won Best Picture At The Oscars, And It Deserved It

The secrets and twists of the film are definitely worth keeping quiet around those who have not yet seen it, but even the first act setup of the narrative is brilliant in its premise and execution. Written by Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han, the movie centers on the lower class Kim family, who struggle to survive living in a basement apartment. An opportunity arises when the teenage son, Ki-woo (Woo-sik Choi), is given the chance to take over a tutoring job from a friend, and he starts working at the home of the Park family – who are incredibly wealthy. One by one, Ki-woo’s sister (So-dam Park) and parents (Kang-ho Song and Hye-jin Jang) start to worm their way into the lives of the Parks as well… but where things go from there you couldn’t predict if you tried.