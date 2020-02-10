Natalie Portman Embroidered Her Oscars Outfit With Names Of Female Directors

Last night's Academy Awards was a historic show as a foreign language film had the biggest night in the history of the Oscars. Parasite won several major awards, including Best Picture, the first-non-English movie to do that. While it was great to see a movie like Parasite get recognized by the Academy, going into the evening the Oscars were, once again, being largely criticized for the way the awards had treated women and people of color, specifically in the Best Director category.