Halle Berry's Incredible Mirrored Oscars Dress Was Such A Pain That Christian Siriano Cut It From His Runway Show
The statement piece was a whole ordeal.
There were a number of incredible dresses worn to the 2025 Oscars, but none truly took my breath away quite like Halle Berry's did. The actress showed up to the event to present a tribute to the James Bond franchise and, in a way, paid tribute to her time as a Bond girl in Die Another Day, one of Berry’s best films. She wore a mirrored Christian Siriano dress that fit her like a glove, and she looked absolutely incredible. Everyone was talking about the stunning look, however, now the designer is opening up about what made this particular dress so difficult.
Siriano explained that the dress in question was quite a difficult piece, especially because of the amount of sequins and mirrored pieces that make up the entire dress. Apparently, the pieces didn’t hold onto the dress very well, so the night before, Siriano and his team of dressmakers worked tirelessly to ensure nothing fell off the dress while the 2002 Best Actress Oscar winner wore it on Hollywood’s biggest night. He explained to InStyle:
I mean, I’d argue that it was worth it. Not only was the unique dress a perfect choice for Berry, who has never been afraid to experiment with a fashion look, but it was also styled beautifully.
Aside from fitting her perfectly, she also wore assorted diamond jewelry from Pomellato, which worked with the “mirrorball” aesthetic. The black sheer panels on the side make it even sexier, and I can’t imagine how difficult it must’ve been to adhere those mirror sequins to such a thin, delicate piece of fabric. Truly impressive craftsmanship.
Even with such an undeniably gorgeous dress on his hands, Christian Siriano ended up actually cutting the dress from his runway show.
While the garment was beautiful, it was clearly very difficult and delicate, making it likely hard for a model to showcase the piece. In addition, he explained that everything else in his collection for that season wasn’t very silver, and such a silver statement piece would’ve been inconsistent.
The dress ended up being a moment, but Siriano revealed that he still didn’t regret the decision to hold it back from his show, saying:
Instead of people seeing the dress on the runway before the Oscars, everyone saw it for the first time on Berry, making it an individual moment just for this dress.
It’s clearly stunning and probably would’ve been a talked-about runway piece. However, it also may have gotten lost in the shuffle of all of Siriano’s gorgeous pieces that were also showcased. This was THE fashion moment of the Oscars, and I’m glad he waited for the big event to show it off.
The mirrored dress moment is behind her, but Berry herself isn’t slowing down. Netflix subscription holders can see her in The Union, which was a hit on the streamer last year, and she is set to star in an upcoming film with Chris Hemsworth. She’s clearly still in full icon mode, on and off the red carpet. If this Oscar's moment was any indication, Berry’s next era is going to shine just as brightly.
