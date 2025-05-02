It’s Not Quite The Floating Shoulders Look She Popularized With Emily Blunt, But Florence Pugh Just Made Deltoids Interesting Again

One of Florence Pugh’s best qualities, other than her incredible acting skills, is definitely her bold fashion statements . Whether she is breaking the Internet with her sheer Valentino dress or accessorizing with extra-long eyelashes , the British actress pretty much always looks like a knockout. Last year at the Oscars, she and fellow actress Emily Blunt even got fans to pay attention to their shoulders, and she's back on the deltoid train with a cool black dress just in time forThunderbolts*' premiere.

On Instagram , Florence Pugh described the busy few days she had in L.A. leading up to the L.A. premiere of the 2025 movie release of Marvel's Thunderbolts* . After hearing about hiking, doll cars and unforgettable views, I’m getting jealous!

But the picture I’ve got my eye on in her photo carousel is her latest outfit from Jimmy Kimmel Live!. It's not exactly the same as her floating shoulders, but it's still drawing my eye to the same spot.

Leather truly works for the Little Women actress. Florence Pugh is wearing a Marine Serine Fall 2025 dress with padded shoulders that perfectly show off the actress’s confidence and her strong deltoids. With the impressive stunt work Pugh pulled off in her upcoming Marvel movie , she ought to flaunt those strong shoulder muscles of hers. Considering what a trendsetter Pugh is, I wouldn’t be surprised if other celebrities follow her example of deltoid decor.

As noted prior, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh share more in common than just being in the cast of Oppenheimer . The two both wore dresses at the 97th Oscars that exposed their firm shoulder muscles with pinched-up straps. The Quiet Place actress helped popularize those “floating shoulders” with her futuristic dress that spotlighted her toned deltoids too:

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Oscar onlookers may have been confused at the sight of Emily Blunt’s light gold beaded gown from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection. Sure, it’s not every day you see spaghetti straps popping up. But like Blunt’s stylist, Jessica Plaster, said, fashion is supposed to be fun, with the opportunity to wear something "interesting." So if men can pop the collar, why can’t women pop the straps?

If you remember, Florence Pugh also wore a “floating shoulders” dress at the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Just like Zendaya zoned into the future looking like C3PO at the Dune 2 premiere, so could the Oscar-nominated actress at the Oscars with her futuristic floating shoulder dress:

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Florence Pugh’s silver Del Core dress certainly gave off a mermaid vibe with a sculpted sheer bodice that resembled water droplets. But, of course, we couldn't take our eyes off her straps that look like they have a mind of their own popping off the shoulder like that. Now, that’s how you defy gravity on the red carpet.

As women expose their strength, elegance and futuristic flair in each outfit, these shoulder-baring outfits provide a statement that beauty and boldness are a great mix. Don’t forget to see Pugh’s kick-ass strength come into play in Thunderbolts* in theaters now.