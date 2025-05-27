Halle Berry’s Gorgeous Red Corset Dress Is Right On Trend, But Her Final Look Of The Week Led To A Wardobe Malfunction

Despite having to abide by Cannes’ somewhat restrictive dress code in 2025, Halle Berry has shown off some absolute stunners during her time in the French Riviera. She wrapped her run this year as a film festival juror in a gorgeous creamy stunner that I just found out led to a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when she interacted with esteemed actress Juliette Binoche. The good news? It’s her red corset dress from the earlier I’m still thinking about.

The Beading On Juliette Binoche’s Dress Caught On Berry’s Fluffier Lace Dress

If you caught Berry’s final red carpet run at Cannes, you may have seen her gorgeous, lux creamy number and thought: How could this possible have led to a wardrobe malfunction? Sure, the maxi dress was a little sheer in places as the lace appliqué did not cover in the same way across the entire dress, but that actually was not the problem.

Instead, the soft material the dress was made of was the culprit. When Berry leaned in to take a photo with this year’s President of Feature Films, her dressed snagged on the beading in Binoche’s own look. The end result looks like the two were hugging, but that’s not exactly what happened.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry had already spoken out about having to change one of her looks due to it not abiding by Cannes’ rules about “nudity” and "voluminous" dresses. Given Berry nearly had a wardrobe malfunction every time she walked at the recent Met Gala, you may have guessed something along those lines was the issue, but she actually cited “too big of a train” as the reason she had to change her dress. However, she found a way to have her celebrity fashion moment anyway.

It's Halle Berry's Red Corset Look I'm Still Thinking About

Last year, Taylor Swift wore a simple corset dress to the Grammys and the look has swept across red carpets in the time since. Jennifer Lopez tried it. Also, Florence Pugh tried it for a BAFTA event. The style works for basically everyone, but I especially appreciate the deep maroon color and the train on the gown Halle Berry wore for the Chopard Universe Gala evening.

She couldn't wear the Gurav Gupta number on the red carpet due to it's train, so she worked around it and wore the corset gown to the event instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry is generally known for taking risks with fashion. One time she even wore a mirrored Christian Siriano dress he later deemed to much of a pain in the rear to redo for the runway. And she was noticeably early to the sheer trend before Florence Pugh broke the Internet by "freeing" her nipples a few years back. (Sidebar: Pugh has no idea what happened to the famous pink dress.)

We may have to wait a bit for the actress' next red carpet run. The festival wrapped on Saturday, May 24th and Berry and her beau Van Hunt celebrated with an intimate dinner at what she called her "favorite spot." She also said "a very goodnight to Cannes" while they celebrated the night out at Le Maschou.

(Image credit: Halle Berry)

It’s clearly been a whirlwind of a week for the actress, and we saw so many incredible looks from her, but at the end of the day it’s the corset dress with the dreamy train I’ll still be thinking about, and it's too bad the new rules pre-empted her from wearing it when and where she wanted to. Hopefully, we’ll see her back for the duration of the film again next year.