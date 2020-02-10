Renee Zellweger Hanging With Parasite's Director At The Oscars Bar Will Make Your Day

This cute moment actually happened at the engraving bar, which is no doubt why cameras were positioned there to film all the action. This is where the lucky winners hand over their statues, to have them properly engraved with their named on it. Lucky that Renee Zellweger got their first, because Bong Joon-ho had a ton of statues to get engraved by the end of the night. After all, Parasite won some of the biggest awards of the night. Zellweger even jokes about this in the video, saying she needed to "make room" for all of Parasite's trophies.