Margaret Qualley Got A Cannes Standing Ovation (But Her Gorgeous Pink Dress Deserves All The Applause)

The Cannes Film Festival is close to wrapping up after all the glitzy premieres by Hollywood’s finest, previewing upcoming 2025 movies , and there has been one gorgeous fashion moment after another. The latest comes from Margaret Qualley, who returned to the fest on Friday for the premiere of Honey Don’t! The movie received a 6.5-minute standing ovation, but so should her dress.

Qualley stepped out on the red carpet for one of 2025’s new LGBTQ+ movies with her cast, including Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day, for the new Ethan Coen flick. Check out her stunning soft pink gown:

(Image credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old starlet opted for a sweet, romantic Chanel look for the premiere, per Who What Wear, and it’s breathtaking. I love how delicately pretty this dress is. While the gown is simple, with a matching pink bow at the top and a black bow, the material flowing from the top to the middle of her arms (almost like a shawl) just ties the look together so well.

Qualley wore her hair up, had these gold hanging earrings with roses on them as well, and a natural makeup look with rosy cheeks. I also adore that she wore flats that perfectly matched her dress, as they were the same pink color with a black accent in the front.

The occasion was a successful one, too, considering Honey Don’t! earned a 6.5-minute standing ovation (per Deadline ) – which is the same length Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, The Chronology of Water , reportedly got last Friday.

Margaret Qualley and Ethan Coen during the standing ovation for “Honey don’t!” at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/q9RKd3U7THMay 24, 2025

Honey Don’t follows Qualley as a private investigator named Honey Donahue, who starts tracking down evidence after a series of strange deaths plague her small town. In the movie, Chris Evans plays a reverend with culty behavior that the deaths seem to be tied to.

The movie is the second collaboration between husband/wife duo Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, starring Qualley after 2023’s Drive-Away Dolls in what they are calling their “lesbian B-movie trilogy.” Our Drive-Away Dolls review gave the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, touting Qualley for giving some of “the best work” of her career. I have to imagine there’s more where that came from in Honey Don’t.

Qualley returned to Cannes after premiering The Substance there with Demi Moore last year. It got a 13-minute standing ovation before it won the Best Screenplay. The horror movie received so much buzz that Qualley ended up at the 2025 Oscars as The Substance celebrated five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and one win, for Best Makeup & Hairstyling.