After Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey, Is Margot Robbie Still Interested In Gotham City Sirens?

As for Poison Ivy, it's unclear if/when she might pop up or the first time. But she's a popular villain that plenty of actresses have already campaigned for. Ivy also has a particularly fascinating relationship with Harley Quinn, one that sometimes becomes romantic. We've seen their dynamic play out on the comics and small screen, but it would definitely be thrilling to watch is on the big screen. Especially with Margot Robbie at the center of the scene.