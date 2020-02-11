Blumhouse's The Hunt Trailer: Watch A Killer Cast Fight For Their Lives

Leave a Comment
Blumhouse's latest horror offering, The Hunt was pulled from the release calendar last summer when the buzz surrounding it became too controversial. It was bad timing – to put things lightly and the fate of the film became quite unclear. Now, it looks like The Hunt is back and ready to hit theaters. Check out the latest trailer below:
Talk about packing a punch! This new look at The Hunt is owning the controversy surrounding it by calling itself “the most talked about movie of the year” that no one has seen yet. The cut of the trailer even cleverly frames the line around Hilary Swank’s character as she talks about free speech and insists that what she is defending “wasn’t real”. Message received. The Hunt is officially coming to theaters.
The Blumhouse release is a blatant satire about the divide between liberals and conservatives in the United States, wrapped around an action-packed thriller. The Hunt is about twelve red-state strangers who find themselves in a sporting event put on by elites where they will hunt them down. It was originally set to hit theaters on September 27, 2019, but Universal pulled its marketing campaign and cancelled it when a large outcry against the movie began.
At the same time The Hunt began rolling out first looks at the movie, three fatal shootings happened within a week of each other in the United States in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. These events turned much of the public completely off from The Hunt, including President Donald Trump who tweeted about the film claiming it was “made in order to inflame and cause chaos” in an August 9 tweet. One day later, Universal issued a statement cancelling the movie.
The latest look at The Hunt includes quite a bit of previously seen footage from the thriller, but it has a more comedic touch to it. The trailer leans into much more of its quippy lines, upbeat music and badass action sequences as Betty Gilpin’s character attempts to survive and fight off those after her in The Hunt. The movie features an incredible cast including Emma Roberts, This Is Us’ Justin Hartley, The Mindy Project’s Ike Barinholtz and completely transformed Remember the Titans actor Ethan Suplee starring as those being hunted.
Hilary Swank seems to be playing the film’s central “elite” (and villain?) as a businesswoman behind the scenes of the sporting event. It’s Always Sunny’s Dennis, Glenn Howerton is also among the liberals too. All in all, this is the best look at The Hunt yet. It looks like the new Blumhouse movie has the makings of a hit now that there is so much buzz around it and could begin further discussions about it ahead of its road to theaters. The Hunt’s new release date is March 13.