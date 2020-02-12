The One Frozen II Song Everyone Is Upset Didn’t Get Animated

When the song was cut from the movie, it was upsetting to those involved in the production, but it did save them quite a bit of extra work. In the interview, Chris Buck also mentions another song called “Get This Right,” which he wishes could have made its way into Frozen II. The song is a duet between Anna and Kristoff as he struggles to propose to her. It would have changed Frozen II because at the end of the song, Anna proposes to Kristoff instead. Listen to “Get This Right”: