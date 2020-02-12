How Rian Johnson Feels About Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Rian Johnson has always seen himself as a Star Wars fan first, and so, being able to see the newest Star Wars movie simply as that was probably something of a relief. He got all of the Star Wars he wanted while doing none of the work. At the same time, Johnson's relationship to Star Wars has changed forever since he wrote and directed one piece of the Skywalker Saga. The actors on the screen in Rise of Skywalker are now people he knows personally, people he refers to as friends when talking to MTV here. That likely made the new movie an even bigger and more monumental experience for him than it was for all the other Star Wars fans who saw it.