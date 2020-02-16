Joker, Birds Of Prey And Why DC Should Go All In On R-Rated Superhero Movies

If Joker and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey are any indication, the R-rating is more of a blessing to superhero movies than the curse it may have been considered to be once before, and DC's best chance to rule the comic book movie scene again is to own their reputation as the home of the edgier stories your mother doesn't want you to know about.

For more updates on superhero stories for viewers young and old, be sure to check back here at CinemaBlend.