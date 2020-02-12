Dark Universe Not Dead? Angelina Jolie Project Could Still Happen, Here's What We Know

The big question is if Amy Pascal’s film comes together, will Angelina Jolie still be a part of it? According to insiders, Angelina Jolie has remained committed to Bride of Frankenstein so long because the project makes sense and she believes in the creative team. Whether she would work with Amy Pascal though and still be a part of the movie at this point is unclear. Others have also reportedly said that Angelina Jolie is ready to move on from Bride of Frankenstein.