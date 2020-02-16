That Time Godfather Cast A Real Mafia Enforcer To Play Luca Brasi

For instance, according to associate producer Gray Fredrickson’s testimony to Vanity Fair, when Bettye McCartt, an assistant to The Godfather producer Al Ruddy, broke her watch, Lenny Montana replaced it with an antique, diamond encrusted timepiece as a gift from “the boys,” adding an ominous request to never “wear it in Florida.” Of course, that story sounds heartwarming when compared to his on-set stories of tying a kerosene-soaked tampon to a rat’s tail before lighting it on fire and letting it run around the building as one his primary methods of arson.