Fans Have A Lot To Say About Pierce Brosnan's MobLand Accent, But I Have So Much More To Say About His Performance

SPOILER ALERT: The following article discusses Pierce Brosnan’s character on MobLand in depth, so if you have not used your Paramount+ subscription to check out the series yet, don’t say I didn’t warn you as you continue to read on.

People have been voicing their thoughts about MobLand online, and many have been saying the same thing: Pierce Brosnan’s Irish accent sucks. Well, to that I have three responses: the actor is from Ireland; his fellow Irish co-star, Lisa Dwan, told Parade that she found his Kerry accent “authentic;” and why not do what I did and watch the show with subtitles and get over it?

Even if I was at all perturbed by Brosnan’s dialect in the new Paramount+ original TV show – a star-studded crime drama from creator Ronan Bennett, featuring two episodes directed by Guy Ritchie – I think it would have very little effect on my overall enjoyment of his performance. In fact, he’s the top reason I plan to continue watching MobLand every Sunday.

Pierce Brosnan Is A Great, Cold-Blooded Mob Boss

MobLand is the story of a brewing conflict between two rival London crime families, one of which is led by Conrad Harrigan (Brosnan). The Irishman proves his ruthlessness in the series’ opening scene, in which he gives his fixer, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), permission to take out two long-serving associates and their respective crews for being “rotten apples,” as he describes.

Harrigan even personally finishes the job on one of the dying men by stepping on his throat as he chokes on his own blood. There are plenty more moments in the first episode alone that demonstrate how the veteran gangster pulls absolutely no punches in terms of intimidation and merciless violence. Quite frankly, this is the kind of crime boss portrayal that I long for from gangster movies and TV shows, and I cannot get enough of Brosnan’s cold approach to the role.

The Performance Is Especially Engaging To Me As A Person Who Grew Up With Brosnan's Bond

I believe the reason why Brosnan’s wicked performance in MobLand has put such an impression on me is because I am not used to seeing him play a bad guy. In fact, he is typically the first person I picture when I think of the James Bond movies.

I am a child of the ‘90s, so it probably goes without saying that he was the first actor I ever saw playing 007. On top of that, Brosnan’s Bond movies are a key component to my upbringing as a cinephile. Thus, watching the actor invoke a kind of persona that is anything but a noble hero is almost earth-shattering to me, but in the best way possible. Now, I am curious to seek out any other sinister roles from his filmography because, with MobLand, he has certainly left me shaken and stirred.

Despite Conrad Harrigan's utter volatility, Brosnan shared with Yahoo! UK that he does not see his MobLand role as a villain. Perhaps that is the secret to playing a bad guy: believe you are a good one.