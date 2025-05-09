The Papal Conclave Revealed One Candidate For Pope Resembled A Character From The Sopranos, And Of Course, The Internet Has Jokes

As if we needed more evidence that The Sopranos is more popular than ever, it's managed to work its way into the conversation surrounding the Papal Conclave. The Catholic church has selected a new pope to guide the religion in a new era, and one candidate who was reportedly up for selection looked like a character from the HBO show. I'll admit I can see it, and had the Cardinals elected a guy who looked like Uncle Junior, is that the worst thing in the world?

@BettingSitesCom noted that Pietro Parolin, an Italian prelate for the Catholic Church, was a frontrunner to be the next pope. Almost immediately, some on the internet jumped on the idea that he bears a resemblance to Junior Soprano, Tony's uncle, played by actor Dominic Chianese. Take a look at the photo below and the one at the top of the story, and see for yourself:

(Image credit: HBO)

It's possible this may be a case where it's two old white guys with big glasses, but I can see the resemblance. I would love to see what Chianese would have to say about the likeness, as the 94-year-old actor is still with us. If he's anything like I am when people say I resemble other people, he's going to say he looks like completely different person.

A good number of people did see the likeness, however, as a viral tweet referencing it generated thousands of likes. The comments attached to it were pretty entertaining, either pointing to the likeness, or using quotes from The Sopranos character to tie it into the Papal Conclave:

Uncle Junior will be a new pope?? - @ boberwithknife

"The fxck? Why am I on there?" - @ uncle_june

LMAOOOOO - @ sens5i

Never had the making of a varsity pontiff. - @ Jgh831101

"Our friends say to me, Pietro, why don't you take a larger hand in things?" -@Habanerolover10

It is funny to make any connection between Junior Soprano and the papacy, as The Sopranos character's entire arc was about power. Though Uncle Junior was the head of the DiMeo crime family, it was more or less known within the organization that his nephew Tony was the acting boss, and Junior was seen more as a figurehead. The character resented that and wanted full control, so it's easy to see a position of power, like the pope, being appealing to him.

Pietro Parolin did not get selected as the new pope, but there is the loosest of connections between The Sopranos and the newest head of the Catholic church. For the first time ever, the religion has chosen an American to lead the way, with Robert Prevost being selected. Prevost isn't from New Jersey, but he is from Chicago.

Now I'm over here wondering if the new pope has seen The Sopranos, and what thoughts he may have on that controversial ending people still debate about to this day. However, I'm certain that's probably something that won't be covered in his first Papal address, even if the HBO series had the world talking for a time.

The Sopranos is available to stream on Max. I wouldn't call it a series known for its religious tone in the slightest, but it's a good watch for those who still have yet to check it out.