Will The Scarface Remake Ever Happen ... And Should It?

Making an outright remake of Scarface, therefore, might be considered disrespectful on principle, with so many people unable to divorce their knowledge of the 1983 version while they're in the theaters for this one — assuming, of course, they even make it out to the theater at all. Therefore, the best way they could possibly hope to remake Scarface would be to approach it through a fresh perspective. Any attempt to simply redo the 1983 version all over again will instantly be seen as inferior.

The best hope would be to do something unique with the premise, hopefully with a visionary director and a leading man who can bring the fireworks together in a way that doesn't instant call back to the originals while also reminding them why they loved the original movies in the first place. It's a tricky balance, and it's hard to know if someone could pull it off in a satisfying way. The 2014 version with Pablo Lorrain sounded the most promising in this regard, but that particular version of the movie has long since passed by now.