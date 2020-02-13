Julia Louis-Dreyfus Never Made The Connection Between Downhill And A Classic Seinfeld Episode

As you can see watching the video above, I was apparently just the second person to bring the connection between Downhill and Seinfeld to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ attention, but it was something that never came up during the actual making of the film (Jim Rash and Nat Faxon were totally in the dark about it as well). Her totally reasonable explanation was that she doesn’t make a habit of watching the sitcom (plus it was a plotline that didn’t involve her character, Elaine), but at the same time there was an appreciation of the kind of stories that were told on the show and how it explored relationships and emotional conflicts.